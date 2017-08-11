Don’t try this at home!



Photographer David Fettes has experienced some hair-raising moments in the African bush. In this collection of jaw-dropping images, we present some of his up-close encounters with elephants, lions and wild dogs in Zimbabwe’s Mana Pools National Park

David Fettes has been a regular visitor to Mana Pools for the past 15 years, exploring this beautiful and diverse reserve on foot. The images captured on these walks are nothing short of stunning – and unveil the wildness of these animals and the danger he must face to photograph them. “Walking with the animals, or crawling up to them, often in very close proximity, changes the dynamics of the relationship with them,” Fettes explains. “There’s a tension and excitement but you have to have a calm head and know what you’re doing, even when an elephant charge ends within touching distance and a cloud of dust. Sometimes terrifying, often intimidating, always unfailingly exhilarating.”

View other photographs by David Fettes at http://www.davidfettes.com