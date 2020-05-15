Which of your wildlife photos makes you smile? The deadline for submissions has been extended, giving you more time to send in your selection.

If you’re using this downtime to sort through your photo collection, keep an eye out for any that you think might work in the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, the annual competition that focuses on the lighter side of wildlife… Like this shot by Manoj Shah of a smiling baby hippo bending his mother’s ear, while she’s trying to ignore him. That’s probably something many parents can relate to during this lockdown period!

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards has extended its entry closing date until June 30, 2020. Entry is free, but there are some amazing prizes to be won, including a safari in the Maasai Mara with Alex Walker’s Serian, a fabulous Nikon camera and lens, photo editing software from Affinity Photo and a camera bag from ThinkTank.

This is also a great opportunity to reflect on the importance of conserving our planet and the wildlife within. The lockdown has seen wildlife return to our rivers, oceans, lands and skies, but across Africa it is all the more vulnerable to poaching as people seek food or money in these challenging times.

Anything you can do to help support wildlife will help – grow plants that attract wildlife, promote conservation and wildlife causes on social media, and, of course, keep plotting your next safari!

Perhaps these pics – a selection of submissions already made to this year’s Comedy Wildlife Awards – will offer some inspiration!