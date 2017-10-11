The changing nature of the safari experience

In this special feature, we curate a selection of essays that look at the changes that have taken place in the safari industry over the last twenty years, what it is like now and how it may evolve looking forward. Subjects include:
- The timeless attraction of Africa, by Brian Jackman
- Planning your adventure, by Jo Austin
- Changes on the ground, by Justin Fox
- Does Africa offer good value? By Richard Trillo
- Looking to the future, by Aaron Gekoski
- Lodge of the future, by architects PlanEco
The full range of essays are published in issue 80 (October-December 2017), available to purchase here.
This theme is maintained through all the features in this issue, each of which contributes to the discussion about how the safari experience continues to evolve across Africa.