Wilderness Safaris’ photo competition now open to help conservation

If you’ve taken some images that showcase Africa’s extraordinary people, wildlife and experiences, then you have the month of September to submit them for consideration in Wilderness Safaris’ ‘Capture the Soul of Africa’ photographic competition, run in partnership with Olympus.

This gallery celebrates some of the entries from the 2017 and 2018 events, and we’re looking forward to seeing the shortlisted images from this year’s competition, when they are revealed by the panel of expert judges – themselves renowned wildlife, portrait and macro photographers – on October 15. A public vote will then identify the favourite images in each category, which will be announced in late November.

A range of exceptional prizes are on offer, including all-expenses stays at Wilderness Safaris’ camps, and camera equipment from Olympus. And the final images will be exhibited in North America, United Kingdom, Northern Europe and South Africa.

Best of all, the entry fees for each image submitted will be used to support a number of important conservation and community initiatives – namely Children in the Wilderness, Namibia Lion Project and Gishwati Reforestation Project.

Photographs can be taken anywhere in Africa, but must fall into one of the five categories: African wildlife; African landscape; Conserving Africa’s wilderness; People/cultures and communities of Africa; and Africa’s plants and insects (macro).

“We are looking forward to welcoming entrants on this inspirational journey, to capture the soul of Africa, and not only celebrate its great wilderness and wildlife, but to support key conservation and community projects. This all plays a vital role in helping us achieve our vision and built further sustainable economies in Africa,” said Wilderness Safaris’ Chief Marketing Officer Ginny Davids.

For more information, visit www.wilderness-safaris.com/photo-competition