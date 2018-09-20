Botswana unwrapped

An insider’s overview, from the experts at Steppes Travel

Why visit?

Botswana offers the ultimate luxury safari experience. Its riches of wildlife include about 25 per cent of Africa’s elephants and is one of the few countries where you can regularly see vast herds. There is some of the most dramatic predator viewing anywhere, and the unique combination of wilderness landscapes attracts a variety of game that make a Botswana safari an exceptional experience.

Many of Botswana’s lodges have raised themselves to a level of sophistication that is the envy of hotels around the world, while maintaining a sense of adventure and remoteness. Botswana is a big country, and getting around is largely done by light aircraft; flights are frequent and easy.

Okavango Delta

• One of the world’s largest wetland ecosystems, an inland delta, made up of lagoons, channels and islands.

• Exceptional wildlife populations, including predators, elephant and buffalo.

• Varied accommodation, from stylish lodges to mobile camps.

Chobe National Park

• Worth the visit for its sheer number of different habitats and immense big game population.

• Vast herds of elephant, sometimes up to 500 strong.

• Game viewing by boat as well as vehicle.

• Connect easily with Victoria Falls.

Kalahari desert

• Vast and remote, an area of stunning vistas and vast night skies.

• The second largest wildlife reserve in the world at 52,000 sq km.

• Walk, hunt and gather with the San Bushmen of the Kalahari.

Makgadikgadi Pans

• An area of over 30,000 square miles, the now dried-up Lake Makgadikgadi was once one of the world’s super-lakes, but is now enormous salt pan.

• The landscape changes dramatically from lush watery expanse in summer to golden wilderness in winter.

• Witness southern Africa’s largest zebra and wildebeest migration.

• Visit remote archaeological sites, walk with Bushmen trackers and meet some friendly meerkats.

Selinda Reserve

• Privately-owned 135,000 ha concession on floodplains of Selinda spillway.

• Exclusive useage, and high-end quality camps.

• Possibly the finest wildlife sanctuary on the continent for scenery and variety of animals.

Linyanti region

• Between the Okavango and Chobe, the Linyanti takes in some of Botswana’s best private reserves – Linyanti, Selinda and Kwando.

• The limited number of lodges offer exclusivity and a wide variety of activities, including horse riding, canoeing, night drives, walking safaris.

• Renowned for its lively predator activity.

Tuli Block

• An oft-overlooked part of Botswana, offering a very different experience to the rest of the country.

• Dramatic sandstone scenery on the banks of the Limpopo.

• On the border with South Africa, it combines well with a trip to Kruger National Park.

Something unusual

• Quad bike across the Makgadikgadi and camp out under the stars.

• Take a luxury mobile safari in the Moremi, moving with the animals.

• See the black-maned lions of the Kalahari and walk with the San bushmen.

Next Steppes

