Without question Botswana’s two big drawcards are its wildlife and its space. It has a wealth of attractions, each of which pack a hefty punch, which makes it difficult to know which to include if you are tight on time. Here’s our guide to the country’s main attractions to help you on your way. Words by James Gifford. Picture credit Gaston Piccinetti, Shutterstock

In 13 years of living in Botswana, I still find myself amazed at the diversity of wildlife and landscapes the country offers, without having lost the sense of wilderness that enticed early explorers centuries ago. It is impossible to see it all in one trip, so be selective. Budgeting for at least three nights at each camp will ensure you are not rushing from one place to the next. Don’t be fooled into thinking the most famous destinations are necessarily the best – often it is the unexpected moments that will lie long in your memory. Imagine watching thousands of striped legs thunder across the Makgadikgadi’s emerald plains, for example, as the sun dips below an idyllic palm tree-lined horizon without a single vehicle in sight…

Chobe River

Unusually, the country’s most-visited national park is best appreciated from the water. The broad Chobe River is famous for its swimming elephants, which regularly cross to feed on the lush islands, sometimes amassing in herds of a hundred or more. However, the remarkably relaxed hippos, colossal crocodiles and omnipresent fish eagles can be almost as entertaining. As you watch troops of baboons frolic, or a herd of kudu approach to drink, keep an eye out for the resident lion pride or a furtive leopard coming down to the water’s edge. For predator fans game drives are a better bet, but the limited road network in what is Botswana’s busiest park can get congested.

Most lodges do game drives in the morning and boat cruises in the afternoon, so one option to avoid the crowds is to do the opposite. Alternatively, if I am going on the river in the afternoon my preference is to leave early or, if on land, do a full-day game drive with packed lunch, both of which ensure we get to marvel at Chobe’s fascinating fauna in relative peace. Peak game-viewing is at the height of the dry season in September and October when, as the only water source around, the river attracts animals from far and wide. After the rains, the landscape is a lot more attractive, but the wildlife disperses and, incredibly, you may not see a single elephant.

Savute

Famous for its predators, immortalised in National Geographic’s Savage Kingdom series, there is more to Savute than the big cats and dogs for which it is justly renowned. I spent two years photographing here while the ephemeral channel gradually dried up in 2015. It has not flowed since, once again concentrating the wildlife around a handful of pumped waterholes in the dry season. Here you can watch warthogs and jackals scampering around, trying to sneak through a forest of elephant legs to snatch a drink, while tawny eagles patiently wait for flocks of quelea and doves to succumb to their thirst.

The unusual landscape features a chain of volcanic hills, whose caves and crevices are worth scrutinising for leopards. After the rains, the treeless expanse known as the marsh comes alive with flocks of carmine bee-eaters and raptors, swooping down to snatch grasshoppers among the lush grasses. At the same time of year, Savute plays host to hundreds of migrating zebra whose distinctive brays echo across the marsh. Savute’s only downside is that its location inside Chobe National Park rules out night drives.

Botswana’s iconic World Heritage Site is a mecca for wildlife year-round, courtesy of the fortuitous timing of an annual flood which replenishes channels and swells rivers just when natural rain-filled pans are drying out. Consequently, somewhat counter-intuitively, because the Okavango is fed by rivers originating in Angola, the Delta is at its wettest in the middle of the dry season – around June – several months after the rains have finished. At this time, you can expect your game drives to involve daring, bonnet-high water-crossings. Or for a more sedate experience, drift noiselessly in a mokoro (dugout canoe) while you watch red lechwe run through lagoons spraying a cascade of shimmering water in their wake.<

Ebb & Flow

How is the Okavango Delta created and how does that affect the wildlife?

Angolan rain

As early as October rain clouds deposit their load over the Angolan highlands, more than 1000km away. Over the next few months the resulting water slowly flows into Namibia and on to Botswana.

Forests and source lakes

In Angola, miombo forests spread across the headwaters of four rivers. The forests play a crucial role in filtering the rainwater into peat-based source lakes. These can hold ten times more water than a normal wetland, ensuring a constant flow into the rivers.

The Cubango River delivers the first pulses of the annual flood between January and March. A second peak occurs between April and May when water, predominately from the Cuito River, is slowly released into the Delta.

The Delta receives an average of 9.4 cubic kilometres of water each year.

Panhandle and swamps

The Panhandle marks the beginning of the Delta. Here, the volume, speed and height of the flow are at their greatest, with water levels fluctuating by up to two metres. Permanent swamps, covering around 6000 sq km, extend from the base of the Panhandle. From here the floodwaters create seasonal swamps (May-September), the expanse of which vary greatly from year to year (from 4000 to 8000 sq km), depending on the amount of rainfall.

The water here is generally less than half-a-metre deep, leading to the formation of temporary islands – some no more than a molehill, others large and heavily vegetated.

To the desert

In July/August, the flood reaches the seasonal Thamalakane River, the Delta’s main outlet. The water then pushes into the Boteti River and the Kalahari, ending at Lake Xau in the Makgadikgadi Pans – though this only happens in years of heavy rainfall and even then it is short-lived, quickly draining and evaporating.

Private concessions

The bulk of the Okavango is divided into vast private concessions, each of which normally entertains no more than three lodges. These offer the ultimate in exclusivity and isolation, not to mention some of the continent’s best game viewing. Most have a maximum of 10 rooms, access is only possible by light aircraft and you are unlikely to see a vehicle from another camp. This comes at a price and the cost of some of the uber-luxurious lodges might deter all but the exceptionally well-heeled.

As the animals are free to wander throughout (there are no fences between concessions), there is infinite variety. Stick to traditional game drives or opt for a safari by foot, boat, mokoro, hot-air balloon or even horseback – all are possible depending upon the camp and the surrounding habitat. Since these concessions are not in a national park, night drives are possible and you can also drive off-road, which gives you extra flexibility.

Given the overwhelming choice, I recommend you book with an agent who has specific knowledge of the individual camps.

Khwai Community Area

With an impressive density of predators, healthy elephant population and a permanent river inhabited by hippos, crocodiles and numerous waterfowl, this community-run concession rarely disappoints. I have had some of my best sightings here, from swimming lions to hunting leopards and a particularly ferocious battle between a tenacious pack of wild dogs and an unfortunate lone spotted hyena.

With campsites for independent travellers and mobile safari operators, and a clutch of lodges catering for the full spectrum of budgets, the only negative is that accessibility is almost too easy, so it can sometimes feel quite busy during peak season. I prefer the shoulder seasons (April-May or November-early December). Although you may encounter the occasional shower, you will not only avoid the crowds, but also benefit from lower prices.

Moremi Game Reserve

As southern Africa’s first wildlife reserve to be set aside and run by the local community, Moremi has a heritage that matches its wildlife credentials. This is the only Big Five national park in Botswana, although rhino are seldom seen. Sightings tend to be best in the dry season, but Moremi’s real attraction is its diversity – from thousand-strong buffalo herds to flocks of fishing storks, you never know what is around the next corner.

I particularly enjoy the scenery: verdant floodplains and saturated marshland interspersed with mopane woodland. Dead tree island is hauntingly beautiful.

Covering one third of the Delta, there is no shortage of space and an extensive road network ensures it is easy to escape other vehicles. Mobile operators and independent travellers can choose from a selection of campsites, while a handful of fly-in lodges cater for less budget-conscious tourists. Although night drives are not permitted, a boat station offers respite for vehicle-weary travellers.

Panhandle

The northern Delta, known as the panhandle, may not be renowned for big game but it is a paradise for birders and anglers, as well as anyone seeking a break from the pre-dawn wake up calls on the safari circuit. This is a chance to appreciate the finer details of the Delta, and perhaps catch a rare sighting of a sitatunga or Pel’s fishing owl. Lodge activities revolve around boats or guided walks, or alternatively, drift downstream on a houseboat for a few days.

Fisherfolk should time their visit with the barbel run – occurring around September to October – when receding floodwaters force baitfish into the main river channels, attracting a host of barbel (catfish), tigerfish, bream and a plethora of birds.

A year in the Delta