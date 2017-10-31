Borana Lodge, Laikipia, Kenya

Successful eco-tourism enterprises across Africa harness the power of tourism to provide economic development for local communities while protecting our wilderness areas and the wildlife they sustain. There are numerous inspiring examples of this right across the continent; for us, one of the most intriguing is Borana, in Kenya’s Laikipia district, where the urgent challenges of rhino conservation in particular and extensive community engagement enterprises are financed by the provision of world-class tourism and game-viewing activities. This gallery of images, taken over a three-day visit, gives an idea of what visitors may expect.
For more on Borana, read https://travelafricamag.com/the-bigger-picture/
or visit borana.co.ke
-
-
The lot of a paraglider: patience. Hunter Marrian – a world-record holder in distance paragliding – had to spend some time waiting for the perfect amount of wind for each of our tandem flights.
-
-
With Lewa in the distance and Ngare Ndare forest below, we soared on the thermals for about 15 minutes. With a fear of heights, I thought I would be more anxious, but it was surprisingly easy to settle in and enjoy. The kind of thing everyone should put on their bucket list!
-
-
Not a great quality shot, this, but it evokes the magic of sitting around a campfire in the bush, stars above, laughter and chat over a refreshing drink, the sounds of wildlife in the distance. Such a happy evening…
-
-
Fly camping. No ordinary camp, though… the main tent served as lounge, bar and meeting place. One of our tents in the distance far left.
-
-
Fly camping. What a location in which to spend the night! Waking up among the trees, having breakfast among them and then setting off on a morning walk… brilliant. On mobile safaris the camp is moved each night; not an easy process but a wonderful privilege.
-
-
Setting off at the crack of dawn with scouts, looking for a black rhino which had been seen in the area in the early hours. The scouts will then stay with the animal all day to monitor their activities and keep a watch on them.
-
-
Although we found no rhino, we did disturb some hyena and the views across Borana were spectacular.
-
-
Breakfast well earned! An impressive range of options were on offer, ensuring we were well set for the day! The main dining room, kitchen and bar area is pictured, however we also had dinner one evening served at our own lodge, which was very homely!
-
-
The main lodge complex, with the main day lounge and pool at the top and guest rooms below. Accommodation is impressive; really well designed and thought out, with impeccable service. Given tourism’s importance to the activities of the conservancy, it is no surprise that a premium is placed on the overall experience, starting with the lodgings.
-
-
Room with a view. On two occasions we watched from the deck of our room as vast herds of over 100 buffalo came down to the waterhole below.
-
-
Laikipia is home to the second biggest population of elephant in Kenya, and they are regularly seen.
-
-
We loved seeing suni, a tiny antelope, usually found in pairs.
-
-
Pride Rock. This rock was the original inspiration for the Pride Rock that featured in the movie, ‘The Lion King’, and is a popular site for sundowners.
-
-
Borana has a well-established horse safari operation, well suited to experienced riders. But they also offer horseback trails for less experienced riders (that would be us!), which allowed us to venture into areas not easily accessed otherwise. We saw myriad birds, giraffe, gerenuk, kudu and other antelope.
-
-
Over 100 security personnel are employed to safeguard the black rhino (and other animals) that are protected on the conservancy. Each night teams of rangers are deployed to different parts of the conservancy. Here they receive their evening briefing before being transported to their overnight sites.
-
-
Each team will spend all night out, armed and with night-vision equipment, scanning vast areas of the conservancy looking for animals and watching out for suspicious activity.
-
-
The security operation is a sophisticated programme, with well-trained rangers, many of whom have worked up from roles of less responsibility (like manning gates). The protection of rhino depends on the bravery and commitment of men like these.
-
-
At nearby Ngare Ndare Forest, regional stakeholders have formed a trust to protect the forest habitat and the wildlife within. Ranger Jeremy Mwenda has worked here for five years, and is active in education and tourism programmes to promote the forest.
-
-
Ngare Ndare makes for a fun – and interesting – day out, walking and picnicking in the forest and swimming in the rock pools.
-
-
The canopy walkway in Ndare Ngare is 450m long and about 30-40ft high, enabling visitors to look into the forest below and to spot birds in the upper reaches of the trees.
-
-
Michael and Nicky Dyer, owners of Borana, who have been instrumental in the development of conservancies and community projects in Laikipia and with the Northern Rangelands Trust.
SaveSave