Borana Lodge, Laikipia, Kenya

Successful eco-tourism enterprises across Africa harness the power of tourism to provide economic development for local communities while protecting our wilderness areas and the wildlife they sustain. There are numerous inspiring examples of this right across the continent; for us, one of the most intriguing is Borana, in Kenya’s Laikipia district, where the urgent challenges of rhino conservation in particular and extensive community engagement enterprises are financed by the provision of world-class tourism and game-viewing activities. This gallery of images, taken over a three-day visit, gives an idea of what visitors may expect.

For more on Borana, read https://travelafricamag.com/the-bigger-picture/

or visit borana.co.ke

