A selection of classic African reads, recommended by Kim Sparrow of Hideaways Africa, which operates lodges and safaris in Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique

No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency

By Alexander McCall Smith

This series of novels offer a light-hearted and captivating glimpse into a world of adventure and mystery with Botswana’s detective Mma Precious Ramotswe. A fantastic way for the family to visit Africa together from the comfort of home.

Elephant Whisperer

By Lawrence Anthony

A true tale of the connection between man and nature, and the courage in believing beyond the constraints of our human understanding. A South African adventure which keeps you captivated by its vulnerability; a memoir for the heart strings.

African Dawn

By Tony Park

A historic and emotional novel delving into the complex realities of living in Africa. Based in Zimbabwe, Tony Park unpacks the power of passion—for survival, conservation and, amidst it all, love. Hideaways is honoured to have had Tony Park use Nantwich lodge as a muse for much of his writing, absorbing inspiration from his surroundings.

Don’t Run, Whatever You Do: True Tales of a Botswana Safari Guide

By Peter Allison

Outrageously funny anecdotes from safari guide Peter Allison, providing a peek behind the scenes of tourism, with tales of wild animals and even wilder clients! His stories of passion for nature are perfect for a comedic escape to the floodplains of the Okavango Delta.

Out of Africa

By Karen Blixen

Set in Kenya in 1914, this memoir is a love affair with Africa. Blixen recounts her life and love for the continent, guiding the reader through her pages with tangible descriptions of the land and her experiences. This poignant autobiography speaks of trials and tribulations in a time long past but maintains the essence of Africa.