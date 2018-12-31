A matter of Príncipe



As this enticing gallery of images by Scott Ramsay, for Sundy Príncipe, reveals, the little-visited Príncipe Island is an idyllic nature-lover’s retreat.

With sublime beaches and vast, wild forests, Príncipe was declared a World Biosphere Reserve in 2012 and, thanks to forward-thinking politicians, developers and conservationists, the island is being transformed into a model of wilderness conservation.

Read more about Príncipe in Justin Fox’s feature in issue 85 of Travel Africa magazine.

To see Scott Ramsay’s images in full frame, click on one and flick through the gallery. And then you’ll see why Príncipe is high on our bucket list for 2019!