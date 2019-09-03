Previewing a new exhibition by David White

Wiltshire farmer David White spends as much time as possible with camera in hand, not only in his native Marlborough Downs, but around the world, indulging his love for nature photography.

Among the places he has been this year is Zimanga Private Game Reserve in South Africa’s Kwa-Zulu Natal, which has installed a series of photographic hides, built under the guidance of ‘the Invisible Photographer’ Bence Máté.

Here, David is able to get low, close to water level, enabling him to capture dramatic shots of animal behaviour, with striking reflections. It’s a perspective favoured by many photographers looking to capture wildlife at its most natural moments.

An exhibition of David White’s photography will be held at the Osborne Studio Gallery, London, from September 18 to October 3. Visit www.osg.uk.com for more information