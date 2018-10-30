5 great things you can do with coffee

(That don’t involve drinking it!)

Coffee lovers, pay attention. Having stayed recently at the Arusha Coffee Lodge, on a working coffee farm, we were inspired to ask them to share some ways in which you can bring coffee into your lives… besides the obvious, of course.

Zesty Coffee Body Scrub

Ingredients:

1 orange (with peel)

50ml clove oil extract

50g ground coffee

50ml natural honey

Directions:

Slice the orange (with peel) and blend. Be sure to remove the seeds first. Add the blended orange into the clove oil and clove powder mixture and stir until it is absorbed by the oil. Add the honey and continue to stir. Finally, add the ground coffee into the mixture and stir until well mixed. Use the scrub as a body exfoliator to get rid of dead skin cells and to deep cleanse. The orange zest and coffee aroma leads to alertness of the mind and body.

Sweet bourbon coffee sirloin steak

Ingredients:

200g sirloin steak

1 tbsp butter

1 tot bourbon whisky

¼ onion, minced

1 clove garlic

1 dash Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp Dijon mustard

80ml cream

80ml coffee, diluted

2 tsp sugar

Method:

Season the steak with the salt and pepper. Melt the butter in a skillet over a medium-high heat until it begins to smoke. Cook the steaks for one to two minutes on each side until they have browned. Pour the bourbon over the steaks and carefully ignite. Once the flames burn off, remove the steak from the pan and set aside.

Cook the onion and garlic in the same skillet over a medium heat until they soften. Stir in the Worcestershire sauce, diluted coffee, Dijon mustard and sugar and cook for about three minutes.

Stir the cream into the sauce and bring to a gentle simmer. Reduce the heat to medium-low, return the steaks to the sauce, and simmer for one minute before serving.

Ground coffee fertilizer

Used ground coffee adds nitrogen to compost as well as organic material to the soil, thus improving water drainage and retention. It is always preferable to utilise used ground coffee as the acidic levels are neutralised and do not interfere with the soil’s PH level.

Used ground coffee provides plenty of nutrients for microorganisms that enable plants to survive and be healthy. Helpfully, the caffeine also repels pests such as snails that feed on and weaken plants.

Ground coffee can also be used to discourage your cat from using your plants as a litter box.

Cleopatra body and face scrub and mask

Famously used by Cleopatra, coffee helps to exfoliate, remove dead skin cells, brighten the skin and provide reviving nourishment. Two types of coffee are used for this treatment: fine ground coffee for gentle facial care and coarse ground coffee for the body.

Mix together the following ingredients:

Rice powder, ground coffee (coarse or fine, depending on the proposed use), coconut powder, rose water and honey. This recipe can also be used as both a body wrap and facial mask to achieve better results.

Duo of coffee and chocolate mousse

Ingredients:

500g dark chocolate

800ml cream

2 tbsp gelatin

5 eggs

100ml water

120g white sugar

10ml vanilla essence

10ml espresso coffee

White cream sauce:

1 tbsp gelatin

70gsm white sugar

180g white chocolate

250g cream

Method:

Melt the dark chocolate and the white chocolate separately over a double boiler. Beat the eggs and sugar until fluffy, fold the egg mixture with the dark chocolate and add the gelatin and coffee.

For the white chocolate layer, mix the cream, sugar and white chocolate together until the cream thickens, then add the gelatin and mix on a low speed for a further 30 seconds.

Layer the two chocolate mixtures twice, the dark chocolate mixture followed by the white chocolate mixture.

With thanks to Fiane Shoo, Arusha Coffee Lodge