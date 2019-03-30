The closest thing to a safari in London

You know that feeling when you climb aboard a game drive vehicle, the heightened sense of anticipation for what you might see along the bumpy tracks ahead? Well, we know it’s not exactly the same, but it is with a similar sense of excitement that we look forward to the return of Bradt Travel Guides Big Cat Festival, on Saturday 13 April at the Royal Geographical Society in London.

Any opportunity to see our favourite predators showcased in all their tenderness and anger across the RGS’s glorious big screen, is always welcome. To listen then to some of the world’s leading experts, conservationists and fellow obsessives, makes it all the more exciting.

Chris Packham (pictured above) heads the line up at this year’s Bradt Travel Guides Big Cat Festival. Chris will be telling us why tigers should be sent to the moon, showing some of his very favourite big cat photos and offering his unvarnished thoughts on some of yours. Bring along your best pics for a chance to win one of his signed canvases.

Also on the billing is legendary Travel Africa writer Brian Jackman, who will talk about his life following lions in the Masai Mara.

Wildlife film-maker Tania Esteban will give an insight into how big cat documentaries are put together.

Conservationist Dr Amy Dickman (featured in the new April-June issue of Travel Africa) will talk about how they are turning big cat killers into big cat saviours in Tanzania.

Award-winning photographer Paul Goldstein, will tell you how to capture that perfect shot (and, you know Paul, he is always great entertainment!).

And we’ll also hear from John Rendall, who bought a lion cub from Harrods and worked with George Adamson to release it to the wild. The story of Christian is always heart warming..

It promises to be a blockbuster event. So, kick off your Easter break with a big day out for big cat lovers. We’ll see you there!

For full details and to buy your ticket, visit http://bit.ly/bigcatfestival19.