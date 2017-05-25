Tree of life



Gregory Hutton travels to northern Ghana to discover the nutritious qualities of the baobab fruit and the transformative effect a sustainable supply chain is having on local rural communities

Towards the end of my 12-hour overnight bus journey towards Ghana’s Upper East Region, I began to notice the giant baobab trees. They were the only things growing on the parched savannah — turned black against a yellow sky by the hot, blinding Harmattan, a dry and dusty north-easterly wind that blows in from the Sahara causing impressive sandstorms.

I have come to see what this distinctive tree means for those who live here. Its thick trunk and web of twisted branches produce a fruit that, when powdered, is one of the most nourishing on Earth, packed with antioxidants and anti-ageing micronutrients. Despite these qualities, this fruit has traditionally generated very little income. Without any strategic collective system, women could only take it to local markets and sell it for mere pennies. Weniamo Kwarayire, from the Pindaa community near Bolgatanga, told me she used to make about US$10 a year selling baobab and it left her no time to source water and provide food for her family. Because of this small return, the fruit usually remains unharvested and is often left to rot.

But change is nigh. Baobab is now becoming a superfood of choice for health-conscious consumers. And through the efforts of local NGOs — such as the Organisation for Indigenous Initiatives and Sustainability Ghana (ORGIIS) and Aduna, a UK-based start-up — a sustainable supply chain has been developed that pays women a much fairer price.

I went to a new organic-certified baobab-processing centre outside Bolgatanga where more than 200 women now earn twice the minimum wage, much more than they were making before. “Now I have work to do,” said Ms Kwarayire. “Last season, I earned enough money for my daughter’s school fees and to buy a bicycle for the youngest children to travel on. If it were not for this, they would not be able to get to school.”

Julius Atudeko, founder of ORGIIS, told me that these communities now even save a portion of this money, so they can finance community projects such as schools or wells.

The women I met in Ghana are wary as they have seen prospects come and go before — but this time there is real hope that their ubiquitous baobab trees will finally allow them to support their families and communities in this stark but beautiful land.

Did you know?

Baobab trees can live for 5000 years or so and are known as Trees of Life, as their trunks can hold 120,000 litres of water and can be tapped in times of severe drought. The bark is cork-like and fire-resistant and can be used to make clothes, ropes and shelter.

