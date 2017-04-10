Travel Africa 77 January 2017

Travel Africa Issue 77 – Winter 2016/17
- In this issue
- How seasons affect your safari
- On foot in Mana Pools
- Mozambique islands
- SA’s emotive battlefields
- Why Tsavo West?
- Uganda’s tree-climbing lions
- Udzungwa Mountains… and much more
Features
Come rain or shine
Morgan Trimble explores the seasonal changes in some of southern Africa’s major attractions, including Botswana’s Linyanti Wildlife Reserve and the Okavango Delta, the Victoria Falls and Namibia’s Etosha National Park, emphasising the importance of considered planning
Portfolio: Predator meets prey
Wildlife encounters can certainly be brutal — but they’re truly captivating. Here we showcase the most dramatic shots of animals hunting from Nature’s Best Photography Africa Awards 2016
Ports of call
If you’re looking for an authentic African experience, then climb aboard MV Ilala. Thomas Rinaldi gives an insight into what it’s like to travel on Lake Malawi’s venerable passenger ferry
From ground level
Emma Gregg travels to Mana Pools, Zimbabwe’s northernmost national park, to experience this magnificent Natural World Heritage Site on foot
Treasured islands
The country’s picturesque isles offer rich history, superb marine diversity and pristine beaches. Sarah Gilbert picks the top five
Land of the Zulus
Ben West recounts his experience of visiting KwaZulu-Natal’s emotionally charged battlefields
Cats’ cradle
Laura Griffith-Jones travels to Ishasha, in the south of Queen Elizabeth National Park, to experience a true wilderness and seek its fabled tree-climbing lions
Enchanted forests
It’s possible to combine the savannah with a visit to the cool, jungle-cloaked Udzungwa Mountains. Here’s our guide to this remote region. By Lizzie Williams
Hide and seek
On safari in Tsavo West National Park, a ‘land of lava, springs and man-eaters’, Gabriella Mulligan searches for the elusive leopard
Africa Solo
Mark Beaumont cycled from Cairo to Cape Town in just over 41 days. Olivia Rook caught up with him to discover how he survived this epic challenge
A great renaissance
Tom Sykes goes on a cultural journey through Côte d’Ivoire, stopping at some of this forgotten West African country’s art, craft and music hotspots