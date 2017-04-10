Travel Africa 77 January 2017

Travel Africa Issue 77 – Winter 2016/17 In this issue

How seasons affect your safari

How seasons affect your safari On foot in Mana Pools

On foot in Mana Pools Mozambique islands

Mozambique islands SA’s emotive battlefields

SA’s emotive battlefields Why Tsavo West?

Why Tsavo West? Uganda’s tree-climbing lions

Uganda's tree-climbing lions Udzungwa Mountains… and much more

Features



Come rain or shine

Morgan Trimble explores the seasonal changes in some of southern Africa’s major attractions, including Botswana’s Linyanti Wildlife Reserve and the Okavango Delta, the Victoria Falls and Namibia’s Etosha National Park, emphasising the importance of considered planning

Portfolio: Predator meets prey

Wildlife encounters can certainly be brutal — but they’re truly captivating. Here we showcase the most dramatic shots of animals hunting from Nature’s Best Photography Africa Awards 2016

Ports of call

If you’re looking for an authentic African experience, then climb aboard MV Ilala. Thomas Rinaldi gives an insight into what it’s like to travel on Lake Malawi’s venerable passenger ferry

From ground level

Emma Gregg travels to Mana Pools, Zimbabwe’s northernmost national park, to experience this magnificent Natural World Heritage Site on foot

Treasured islands

The country’s picturesque isles offer rich history, superb marine diversity and pristine beaches. Sarah Gilbert picks the top five

Land of the Zulus

Ben West recounts his experience of visiting KwaZulu-Natal’s emotionally charged battlefields

Cats’ cradle

Laura Griffith-Jones travels to Ishasha, in the south of Queen Elizabeth National Park, to experience a true wilderness and seek its fabled tree-climbing lions

Enchanted forests

It’s possible to combine the savannah with a visit to the cool, jungle-cloaked Udzungwa Mountains. Here’s our guide to this remote region. By Lizzie Williams

Hide and seek

On safari in Tsavo West National Park, a ‘land of lava, springs and man-eaters’, Gabriella Mulligan searches for the elusive leopard

Africa Solo

Mark Beaumont cycled from Cairo to Cape Town in just over 41 days. Olivia Rook caught up with him to discover how he survived this epic challenge

A great renaissance

Tom Sykes goes on a cultural journey through Côte d’Ivoire, stopping at some of this forgotten West African country’s art, craft and music hotspots