Travel Africa 77 January 2017

Issue 77

Travel Africa Issue 77 – Winter 2016/17

  • In this issue
  • How seasons affect your safari
  • On foot in Mana Pools
  • Mozambique islands
  • SA’s emotive battlefields
  • Why Tsavo West?
  • Uganda’s tree-climbing lions
  • Udzungwa Mountains… and much more
Features


Come rain or shine
Morgan Trimble explores the seasonal changes in some of southern Africa’s major attractions, including Botswana’s Linyanti Wildlife Reserve and the Okavango Delta, the Victoria Falls and Namibia’s Etosha National Park, emphasising the importance of considered planning

Portfolio: Predator meets prey
Wildlife encounters can certainly be brutal — but they’re truly captivating. Here we showcase the most dramatic shots of animals hunting from Nature’s Best Photography Africa Awards 2016

Ports of call
If you’re looking for an authentic African experience, then climb aboard MV Ilala. Thomas Rinaldi gives an insight into what it’s like to travel on Lake Malawi’s venerable passenger ferry

From ground level 
Emma Gregg travels to Mana Pools, Zimbabwe’s northernmost national park, to experience this magnificent Natural World Heritage Site on foot

Treasured islands 
The country’s picturesque isles offer rich history, superb marine diversity and pristine beaches. Sarah Gilbert picks the top five

Land of the Zulus 
Ben West recounts his experience of visiting KwaZulu-Natal’s emotionally charged battlefields

Cats’ cradle 
Laura Griffith-Jones travels to Ishasha, in the south of Queen Elizabeth National Park, to experience a true wilderness and seek its fabled tree-climbing lions

Enchanted forests 
It’s possible to combine the savannah with a visit to the cool, jungle-cloaked Udzungwa Mountains. Here’s our guide to this remote region. By Lizzie Williams

Hide and seek 
On safari in Tsavo West National Park, a ‘land of lava, springs and man-eaters’, Gabriella Mulligan searches for the elusive leopard

Africa Solo 
Mark Beaumont cycled from Cairo to Cape Town in just over 41 days. Olivia Rook caught up with him to discover how he survived this epic challenge

A great renaissance 
Tom Sykes goes on a cultural journey through Côte d’Ivoire, stopping at some of this forgotten West African country’s art, craft and music hotspots

