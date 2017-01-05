Travel Africa 76 Autumn 2016

Travel Africa Issue 76 – Autumn 2016
- In this issue
- Transfixed by Ethiopia
- Lake Kariba
- Namibia’s ghost town
- Kenya’s keepers of the wild
- Bewitching Bangweulu
- Remote Ruaha
- Sail away to St Helena… and much more
Features
No lack of life
Ethiopia’s Simien and Bale mountains are home to an incredible diversity of species. Graeme Green goes to see for himself
Portfolio: Sands of time
This collection of photographs by Michael Poliza presents the ghost town of Kolmanskop, half-buried in the Namib Desert
Affordable South Africa
Jack Southan tells us everything you need to know about how to travel here without breaking the bank
A rough diamond
The remote Ruaha National Park offers a great opportunity to see carnivores. Geoffrey Dean travels to this vast wilderness
50 shades of blue
Lake Kariba is immense, scenically outstanding and rich in wildlife. Mana Meadows explores it in a houseboat
Exploring Middle-earth
Malawi’s Liwonde National Park bursts with life. Sue Watt recounts her stay there
A watery wonderland
Sue Watt is blown away by the beauty and diverse wildlife of the Bangweulu Wetlands
A day in the life of a chimp
Laura Griffith-Jones sets off to western Uganda to spend time with the chimpanzees of Kibale
Keepers of the wild
An essay by Lauren Jarvis on the crucial role the nation’s people are playing in protecting its animals
Delicious Mauritius
The island’s two most popular drinks are rum and tea. Eugene Yiga learns how these classic brews are made
Picture-perfect
The wild, often-forgotten Northern Tuli Game Reserve, or Notugre, is a photographers’ heaven, claims Mike Dexter
Looking for lemurs
The country’s rarely visited south-eastern corner is a utopia for animal lovers, says Emma Gregg
Time travel
Justin Fox boards one of the world’s last Royal Mail ships in Cape Town for a voyage to the secluded isle of St Helena
Into the Okavango
Explorer Steve Boyes tells Maria Airey about his astonishing expedition from Angola to the Delta by mokoro