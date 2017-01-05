Travel Africa Magazine
Travel Africa 76 Autumn 2016

Travel Africa Issue 76 – Autumn 2016

  • In this issue
  • Transfixed by Ethiopia
  • Lake Kariba
  • Namibia’s ghost town
  • Kenya’s keepers of the wild
  • Bewitching Bangweulu
  • Remote Ruaha
  • Sail away to St Helena… and much more
Features

No lack of life 
Ethiopia’s Simien and Bale mountains are home to an incredible diversity of species. Graeme Green goes to see for himself

Portfolio: Sands of time 
This collection of photographs by Michael Poliza presents the ghost town of Kolmanskop, half-buried in the Namib Desert

Affordable South Africa 
Jack Southan tells us everything you need to know about how to travel here without breaking the bank

A rough diamond 
The remote Ruaha National Park offers a great opportunity to see carnivores. Geoffrey Dean travels to this vast wilderness

50 shades of blue 
Lake Kariba is immense, scenically outstanding and rich in wildlife. Mana Meadows explores it in a houseboat

Exploring Middle-earth 
Malawi’s Liwonde National Park bursts with life. Sue Watt recounts her stay there

A watery wonderland 
Sue Watt is blown away by the beauty and diverse wildlife of the Bangweulu Wetlands

A day in the life of a chimp 
Laura Griffith-Jones sets off to western Uganda to spend time with the chimpanzees of Kibale

Keepers of the wild 
An essay by Lauren Jarvis on the crucial role the nation’s people are playing in protecting its animals

Delicious Mauritius 
The island’s two most popular drinks are rum and tea. Eugene Yiga learns how these classic brews are made

Picture-perfect 
The wild, often-forgotten Northern Tuli Game Reserve, or Notugre, is a photographers’ heaven, claims Mike Dexter

Looking for lemurs 
The country’s rarely visited south-eastern corner is a utopia for animal lovers, says Emma Gregg

Time travel 
Justin Fox boards one of the world’s last Royal Mail ships in Cape Town for a voyage to the secluded isle of St Helena

Into the Okavango 
Explorer Steve Boyes tells Maria Airey about his astonishing expedition from Angola to the Delta by mokoro

