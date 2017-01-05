Travel Africa 76 Autumn 2016

Travel Africa Issue 76 – Autumn 2016

In this issue

Transfixed by Ethiopia

Transfixed by Ethiopia Lake Kariba

Lake Kariba Namibia’s ghost town

Namibia’s ghost town Kenya’s keepers of the wild

Kenya’s keepers of the wild Bewitching Bangweulu

Bewitching Bangweulu Remote Ruaha

Remote Ruaha Sail away to St Helena… and much more

Features

No lack of life

Ethiopia’s Simien and Bale mountains are home to an incredible diversity of species. Graeme Green goes to see for himself

Portfolio: Sands of time

This collection of photographs by Michael Poliza presents the ghost town of Kolmanskop, half-buried in the Namib Desert

Affordable South Africa

Jack Southan tells us everything you need to know about how to travel here without breaking the bank

A rough diamond

The remote Ruaha National Park offers a great opportunity to see carnivores. Geoffrey Dean travels to this vast wilderness

50 shades of blue

Lake Kariba is immense, scenically outstanding and rich in wildlife. Mana Meadows explores it in a houseboat

Exploring Middle-earth

Malawi’s Liwonde National Park bursts with life. Sue Watt recounts her stay there

A watery wonderland

Sue Watt is blown away by the beauty and diverse wildlife of the Bangweulu Wetlands

A day in the life of a chimp

Laura Griffith-Jones sets off to western Uganda to spend time with the chimpanzees of Kibale

Keepers of the wild

An essay by Lauren Jarvis on the crucial role the nation’s people are playing in protecting its animals

Delicious Mauritius

The island’s two most popular drinks are rum and tea. Eugene Yiga learns how these classic brews are made

Picture-perfect

The wild, often-forgotten Northern Tuli Game Reserve, or Notugre, is a photographers’ heaven, claims Mike Dexter

Looking for lemurs

The country’s rarely visited south-eastern corner is a utopia for animal lovers, says Emma Gregg

Time travel

Justin Fox boards one of the world’s last Royal Mail ships in Cape Town for a voyage to the secluded isle of St Helena

Into the Okavango

Explorer Steve Boyes tells Maria Airey about his astonishing expedition from Angola to the Delta by mokoro