This is Africa

A break in the storm “One day, I was passing the fishing village of Terekeka [in South Sudan], which lies on the west bank of the Nile as it begins to widen and become the Sudd. I’d been looking for a place to sleep, when one of the soldiers suggested we take a [rowing] boat across to one of the islands and camp among the Mundari herdsmen… Twenty minutes later, having navigated the floating islands of matted rushes, we spotted what we were looking for. “In the distance, ten men, utterly naked except for loose pieces of cotton covering only their bare essentials, stood guard to a corral in which several hundred head of long-horned cattle lowed. Smoke poured out of campfires where dung was burnt as a way of protection against mosquitoes, both for the cows and the people. “As I jumped off the boat, an enormous hand appeared out of the crowd to help me up… Seven feet tall, in his spare hand he carried a spear that seemed like a toothpick compared to his massive muscular frame… ‘Welcome!’ he said with an honest smile… It was a moment of beautiful serenity, an island of peace in a land ravaged by war.” Levison Wood walked the length of the Nile in 2014. This extract is taken, with permission, from his book Walking the Nile. The image will be displayed at his photography exhibition on 6-12 December, in London, in aid of conservation charity Tusk.