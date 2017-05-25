Taste of the Seychelles



The delectable food on this archipelago is in itself a draw. Anna Vujicic reveals what to expect on your plate in this Indian Ocean idyll

Much like the diverse culture, Seychellois cuisine is a mishmash of African, Asian and French influences. The dishes are based around fresh seafood and meat, infused with herbs and curried spices, and packed with flavour. The most popular food in the Seychelles includes lobster, octopus, shellfish (particularly tec tec) and beef — with fruit bat, controversially, featuring in many restaurant menus. The islands also grow a variety of tropical fruits, including papaya, mango, jackfruit and coconut — a key ingredient in many curries, soups and desserts.

Best bites

Kari koko zourit Diced octopus in a creamy coconut curry.

Caris masala Indian-influenced spiced curry served with meat, fish or vegetables.

Cooked breadfruit A local staple to be enjoyed as a snack or alongside any meal.

Coconut mousse Creamy pudding made with coconut milk.

A recipe for success – Beef fillet with beetroot and butternut mash, chimolia & mealies

This surprisingly simple recipe by Zimbabwean chef Callie-Anne Gavazzi is a tribute to her home country

A whole beef fillet

6 beetroot

2 medium butternut squash

A bunch of chimolia (or spinach)

6 corn on the cobs (mealies)

2 garlic cloves

1 lemon

1 red chilli

Olive oil

100g butter

Double cream

Salt and pepper

Serves 6

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C. Cut the beetroot and squash into quarters and place them in salted boiling water for 40 minutes until soft. Once boiled, peel them and chop them into small chunks. Season with salt, pepper and a drizzle of olive oil. Roast in the oven for 25-30 minutes. Once cooked, use a food processor to mash the roasted beetroot and squash separately until smooth. Add the butter and chopped chilli to the latter and add a small splash of double cream to the former. Gloss the beef with olive oil and season it well with salt, pepper and some grated garlic. Sear it on both sides until bronzed; then place it in the oven for 15 minutes until medium-rare. Meanwhile, grill the corn over a high heat for 3-4 minutes on each side, either over the fire or in a griddle pan. Season with salt, pepper and butter. Once the fillet is cooked, serve with wilted chimolia, beetroot, squash and corn. Garnish with fresh mint or basil and a squeeze of lemon.

Adriaan Van Niekerk, the former Executive Chef of Elewana Collection’s Kilindi Zanzibar, tells us his star dishes and what his last meal on Earth would be

What can guests expect to see on the menu at Kilindi?

Innovative ways of using the spices of Zanzibar — and lots of seafood.

Where do you source your ingredients?

Our seafood is bought from the Kendwa fishing village next to Kilindi. Some of the vegetables and herbs are from my own garden here, and I buy my spices from the market in Stone Town.

What is your signature dish?

Lobster for breakfast. We serve it with soft poached eggs on a chai sweet potato muffin, with plantain crisps and toasted almond pesto yoghurt.

What is the most popular dish on the menu?

Our grilled lobster and prawn platters that are served for beach dinners. Guests sit with their feet in the sand under the stars, with a bonfire and the sound of the ocean. It doesn’t get any better than that.

What would you have for your last meal on Earth?

My last meal would be on the white beaches of Zanzibar. It would have to include five-spiced seared tuna, flame-grilled jumbo prawn with fresh turmeric-scented rice. And for dessert, a chocolate-mocha mousse with vanilla-seed ice cream and strawberry coulis.