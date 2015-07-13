One man and his bike

As part of his epic four-year journey around the world, Charlie Walker cycled 17,500 miles from Egypt to Cape Town and back to Morocco over 550 days. Here he reveals his essential tips if you’re planning a bicycling adventure in Africa.



It was never a question of Africa or not Africa. It was simply a question of east coast or west. The decision proved so hard that, in the end, I chose both. I had first naively stumbled around this great continent as an eighteen-year-old backpacker and was instantly enchanted by its spectacular landscapes and, of course, its people. To me the ‘dark continent’ seemed to be full of light and beauty. Eight years later, when I cycled off the ferry on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast, I knew I was in for a fascinating trip. The media has encouraged people to perceive Africa as dangerous and impenetrable, but my journey proved that it is accessible – even if you’re alone and on two wheels.

Why Africa?

The continent is a place of enormously diverse and scenic magnificence: vast deserts, tangled jungles, towering mountains, picture-perfect beaches, rushing rivers and rolling savannah. It’s also one of the fastest-changing parts of the world, so utterly fascinating to ride through.

Why travel by bicycle?

Cycling allows you to get off the beaten path and explore those ‘places in between’. Although the going can be tough physically – with bad roads and wild animals to contend with – the endlessly varied landscapes make it worth it. The vulnerability of cyclists brings out the most caring, generous and hospitable side of locals. Plus, it’s an irresistible challenge.

Where to go

Every place has its allure, but Kenya and Uganda are particularly enjoyable to pedal through, as the people are so welcoming and the standard of English is high, making it easier to connect with them and learn more about their culture and lives.

The biggest challenges

In the DRC a friend joined me and we bought a leaky old dugout and paddled a few hundred miles down a remote tributary of the Congo River. Those weeks were the most trying of my life: we capsized repeatedly, lost our maps (but luckily not our bikes), ran out of food, feared attack from crocs and hippos and encountered lethal rapids. If you decide to do something as downright bonkers as this, my advice would be to make sure you’re well prepared and travel with a local guide.

Useful tips on planning your trip

The only factor you need to really be vigilant about is your health. Be very aware of the dangers of malaria, typhoid fever and, particularly, dysentery. Take every precaution possible before you travel, such as antimalarials and vaccinations. Don’t forget to carry a good medical kit, too, as well as plenty of water at all times.

Visas need consideration but there are few that cannot simply be picked up in neighbouring countries or on the border. The enforced wait while applications are processed is an excellent opportunity to rest, make friends and explore a new place.

Other than that, plan as little as possible. Just work it out en route: excessive organisation will limit your freedom and Africa both requires and deserves flexibility.

Essential advice for the road

• Stick to the back routes. They may be bumpy and often dusty, but you’ll come across less traffic and even kinder people.

• If you’re struggling to find somewhere to camp, approach someone’s home and ask to sleep beside it. You’re then under the protection of that household, which counts for a lot. More often than not, they’ll invite you in for dinner.

• Accept hospitality. I worried at first that I was taking advantage of people’s generosity but I came to realise that they genuinely enjoyed meeting me and the cultural exchange was mutually interesting.

• Understand that you are at the bottom of the food chain on the road, so be cautious. Drivers can be reckless and impatient so don’t expect the same courtesy or rules that you’re accustomed to at home.

• Crucially, carry more food and water than you’ll need, and if you need to rest, do. Your experience will be all the richer for not completely exhausting yourself.

Your essential packing checklist

• Basic cycling tools and spares, including a pedal wrench, an inner tube, a pump, a patch kit, zip ties, compression straps, duct tape and string

• Tent, ground sheet, sleeping mat and a very light sleeping bag with a silk liner

• Head torch, candles, matches

• Stove and basic cooking equipment

• Emergency snacks such as energy bars

• A selection of spices to liven up pasta and rice

• Two-litre Platypus water bottle and plenty of purification tablets

• First-aid kit, including bagfuls of rehydration sachets

• Mosquito repellent

• Sunhat, bandana, sunglasses and suncream

• Waterproof

• Camera and GoPro

• A collared shirt for embassy and visa visits

• US dollars (hidden away)

• Diary and pens

• An MP3 player packed with audiobooks, language lessons and podcasts