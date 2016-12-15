On the road in Zimbabwe

Tourists and foreigners are often warned about the difficulties of travel in Africa, particularly driving. But is this reputation justified or is it merely foreigners making a fuss, ask Niamh and Giles Sacramento

Africa is perceived to be a continent of corrupt countries. Even David Cameron recently infamously described Nigeria as “fantastically corrupt” when chatting to the Queen. There is no doubt that corruption exists, as it does to some degree in most countries. But how does this actually impact on travel there?

Everyone we met, either driving in Africa now, or who had done in the past, was adamant that corrupt police made driving in Africa a nightmare. If you have ever considered a road trip in Africa but are worried about corruption, please do not let these stories deter you. Our experience was hugely positive. We never once – really, not even once, in eight months of driving in Africa – felt that a bribe was necessary, or even that it was being requested.

Bribery is not something that I agree with, which may seem like an incredibly obvious and unnecessary statement. But having met many travellers who had bribed police along the way, I think it needs to be said. Is offering a bribe morally superior to accepting one?

When we announced our plan (well, plan is a bit grand – ‘loosely formed and poorly thought out idea’ is probably more accurate) to drive around southern Africa, we were warned about corrupt border officials and dishonest traffic police. People regaled us with horror stories that they or their friends/family/colleagues/guy they met in the pub, had experienced. Travellers we met on the road would exchange glances knowingly and explain how to deal with these ‘hassles’. Even ‘old hands’ advised us to keep small denomination notes at hand in the car and advised us on techniques to bribe discreetly – “slip the US$10 bill in with your licence”.

Zimbabwe was the most often (and I would argue, unfairly) cited country. It was not unusual for us to meet people who had decided to avoid driving through Zimbabwe based on these negative reports. What a shame! They really missed out on a beautiful country.

Top tips for driving in Zimbabwe