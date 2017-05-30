

What’s it like to go on a horse safari in Kenya’s Laikipia district? We asked tour operator DD Kingscote to recount her visit in March.

It’s hard to describe the little bit of magic that happens for me when I put my foot down in Africa, especially Kenya, the land of my birth. It’s like taking off a heavy winter overcoat and revealing the skin underneath. There are places in Kenya that feel so “right” that they bring comfort to one’s very soul. So you can see that I am biased before I even begin to tell you about “my kind of therapy”.

I am a keen horserider, and for many years rode competitively. Later, due to my enduring love of Africa, I became a small, personalised tour operator and now it gives me great pleasure to enable others to feel the magic of Africa too.

Imagine my delight when I was asked to arrange a luxury tented mobile safari in Kenya. It had to be the real deal, an ‘Out of Africa’ Karen Blixen type safari; high quality, with a dashing guide, well prepared horses and, importantly, it needed to be in “off the beaten track, beautiful areas, where wild game roams.”

The Masai Mara has a justified reputation as a wildlife-rich reserve, wonderful for both riding and vehicle safaris. But I wanted to show off MY favourite part of Kenya, so I chose the ‘Lollboran ride’ operated by Gordie and Felicia Church of Safaris (Un)Limited. Thankfully my group of nine trusted my judgement and the dates were set.

Resting in the shadow of Mt Kenya, Laikipia is a vast expanse of wild country in the central highlands of Kenya. It is rich with fascinatingly diverse cultures (the essence of this country), scenic landscapes and abundant wildlife.

We were to traverse three of the greater Laikipia conservancies: Lolldaiga, Ole Naishu and Borana.

There is always some anxiety with a new group of riders and one must quickly get to know them, to settle them quickly, assess their riding ability and fitness and ensure they understand the safety briefing. Having experienced hosts like the Churches makes this process quick and fun and I was happy to see the camaraderie between the group. The excitement and anticipation was high.

The riding – about six hours a day – was varied, as was the topography. Good use was made of stopping for a rest at high vantage points, then dropping down into a wooded valley for a surprise bush breakfast, or a run back to camp for lunch and a siesta.

The days developed a pattern and rhythm, always with the anticipation of what was around the next corner. We saw wildlife – elephants, impala, buffalo, giraffe, warthogs, oryx, eland and more – every day. We spotted a lioness watching us from a long way off, sitting high on a rock. We discussed birds, flora and fauna, all explained in detail by Gordie. We ambled, cantered, chatted with one another or we were silent with our own thoughts, just enjoying the sound, smells and sights of Africa. As we became more alert to nature, we felt it seep into our very bones, making us relax, happy in our own skin.

The horses were mainly Thoroughbred or Thoroughbred crosses, a much-loved part of the family, tuned to Africa and to each other. We quickly learned to trust their judgement. If Gordie’s lead Boerped told him something was ahead, he believed it.

Initially the night noises of lions or hyenas, the husky cough of a leopard, caused sleepless nights and the crossing of legs until morning. As the safari progressed, though, we would lie snuggled up in bed, a hot water bottle warming the toes, waiting in eager anticipation for these thrilling noises, knowing the night watchmen had banked up the fire by the horse’s picket line to keep us safe. By the end of the week I for one was sleeping through the night, awoken only by the mass twittering of birds and early morning tea being delivered to the tent.

Every two days the camp moved to a new and beautiful site, a mammoth logistical task, bringing with it new adventures, new sightings and even more extraordinary views. At each site food was cooked over the camp fire. Samson, with his cheeky smile, was always on hand to offer drinks. He created the best animal napkins and table decorations, filched from the local underground, that I have ever seen.

The last camp was on Borana Conservancy, one of my most favorite places, where we had a chance to see both black and white rhino. They are heavily protected on this and the neighboring Lewa conservancies, and are breeding successfully.

We enjoyed the occasional evening game drive, giving the horses a welcome break. This enabled us to get closer to some animals, as they don’t associate vehicles with people. We spent a happy hour watching an elephant family as they romped in the dam, covered in mud, before enjoying a sundowner on a high-topped hill, where we marvelled at the view with Mt Kenya as the backdrop.

This was, indeed, my kind of therapy.

DD Kingscote has run her travel business, Outposts Travel Africa, from her office in Somerset, UK, for the past 15 years. http://travelafrica.outposts.co.uk/