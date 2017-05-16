This Maasai girl can



Against all odds, 23-year-old Agnes of Basecamp Explorer has become one of Kenya’s only female guides

On the 8 March we celebrated International Women’s Day, a day to commemorate ladies’ achievements across the globe and promote gender equality. At Basecamp Explorer, Kenya, one young girl has made a true example of what others can achieve.

Most Maasai women have very little opportunities and remain uneducated and illiterate their entire lives. As a result, they do not have the capability to achieve any goals they may have outside of the home and family, and remain dependent on their husbands’ income.

But always determined, 23-year-old Agnes gained qualifications at primary and secondary school level, and was accepted to study at the renowned Koiyaki Guiding School. After graduating in 2010, Agnes was employed by Basecamp, and despite the prejudice that women face in the male-dominated industry, is now one of a very few female Maasai guides in Kenya.

Further proving that there is no limit to what women can accomplish, while working as a guide, she is now studying for her Silver Guide Certificate Exam. If she passes, she will be the first woman to hold this diploma.

Basecamp Foundation, a non-for-profit organisation, has organised and run multiple community projects in Kenya’s Mara region. In the past 15 years, it has worked to provide opportunities for both men and women in the Maasaii community. Find out more at basecampexplorer.com.

