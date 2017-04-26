Luangwa in pictures

Since first visiting the Luangwa Valley in 1995, Cape Town-based photographer David Rogers has returned more than 25 times to capture the region’s landscapes on camera for books, magazines and lodges.

He also arranges photographic safaris here. He cut his teeth as an editor for Reader’s Digest and went on to join Getaway Magazine at the time Nelson Mandela was freed and the continent was opening up to South Africans. He has travelled widely in Africa, with his work appearing in more than 15 books and hundreds of articles. He now runs a tour operator specialising in southern and East Africa with his wife Jenni Saunders. This portfolio of stunning photographs of Luangwa showcases one of Zambia’s finest wildlife regions in all its glory.