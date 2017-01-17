Africa’s best beaches

Everyone knows about this amazing continent’s diverse wildlife and dramatic landscapes, but fewer people know about its islands and pristine coastlines. Jasreen Mayal Khanna gives you her list of the best spots to soak up the African sun



Camps Bay, Cape Town, South Africa

If Miami came to Africa, it would look and feel like Camps Bay. Glamorous locals and in-the-know tourists frequent the suburb’s white-walled hotels and trendy bars. Café Caprice is a great spot for sundowners, known for its cocktails and weekend DJ nights. The Bungalow is an opulent and classy lounge with dramatic views; for delicious seafood, there’s nowhere better than Blues Restaurant & Bar.

Good for: The swish set.

Anse Source D’Argent, La Digue, Seychelles

Featured on numerous lists as one of the best beaches in the world, this idyllic cove has dramatic rock formations for envy-inducing Instagram posts. Take a ferry from Praslin Island and rent bikes from the dock; it’s a 20-minute ride from there to the beach.

Good for: Instagram addicts.

Loango National Park, Gabon

From savannah and lagoons to forests and untouched beaches, Loango is unique compared to your regular white sand beach. It was nicknamed “the land of the surfing hippos” because of the elephants, buffalo, gorillas, leopards and hippos seen strolling along the beach for their daily dose of Vitamin D. However, that’s not all the wildlife on offer; visit from July to September and you’ll see humpback whales or from October to January to see turtles nesting. There are also some many rare birds that flock to this area.

Good for: Adventurous wildlife enthusiasts.

Nungwi, Zanzibar, Tanzania

Home to high-end resorts such as Ras Nungwi Beach Hotel and Essque Zalu Zanzibar, Nungwi is a long stretch of beach with sand as soft as talcum powder, set against a turquoise sea. Located at the northernmost tip of the island, Nungwi has plenty of beach bars and sea-facing restaurants (try Langi Langi for its fresh seafood). The watersports shops offer a variety of activities such as scuba diving and jet skiing.

Good for: Honeymooners.

Essaouira, Morocco

This beach town on Morocco’s west coast has a very laid-back vibe with a dash of history and culture thrown in. A walled city and Portuguese fort face the sea, which brings in strong winds, making Essaouira a hub for kitesurfing and windsurfing. If water isn’t your thing, browse the art galleries or bargain for cloth in the medina. In the evening, stroll along the marina, which is full of fishermen’s boats selling fresh seafood – local stalls nearby will grill it for you too.

Good for: A bohemian crowd.

Belle Mare, Mauritius

The impossibly blue ocean forms a crystal-clear lagoon near this 10km white-sand beach, making it a swimmers’ paradise. In addition, one of the most famous dive sites in the world, The Pass, is just offshore and there is a plethora of water sport options, such as windsurfing, water skiing, paragliding and more.

Good for: Water babies.

Skeleton Coast, Namibia

Situated on Namibia’s northern coastline, this stretch of beach is unique because of its climatic conditions. The hot air of the Namib Desert meets the cold air of the Atlantic Ocean, resulting in a thick fog that covers the area. As the beach is dotted with whale carcasses and shipwrecks from vessels that have collided and sunk as a result of the fog, this stretch has been named the Skeleton Coast.

Good for: History buffs.

Shela Beach, Lamu Island, Kenya

This 3km white-sand beach is a perfect mix of culture and relaxation on Kenya’s east coast. The town has traditional architecture, 23 mosques, a museum and a fort but the gorgeous blue in the distance invites you to do absolutely nothing. Affordable seaside restaurants only sweeten the deal; try the crayfish at Hapa Hapa Restaurant or head to the terrace of Peponi Hotel for a fun evening of cocktails.

Good for: Beach bums.

River # 2, Freetown, Sierra Leone

Rumoured to be the location for the Bounty advertisements of the 70s, the white sand, blue waters and rolling green hills here make for a picture-perfect beach. You can go fishing with guides or eat some no-frills meals such as prawn kebab with spicy couscous, washed down with coconut water. Public toilets, showers, beach security and car parking are all available.

Good for: Isolationists.

Tofo Beach, Mozambique

Being touted as “the next Goa”, this stretch of sand has everything you’d want for a beach holiday: good restaurants, hip nightlife, clean beaches and few crowds. For those who love active vacations, you can ride a quad bike through the dunes and go diving or snorkelling to spot amazing marine life such as humpback whales, sharks and manta rays. If you’re feeling brave, you could even boleia (hitchhike) through the island!

Good for: Adventure junkies.