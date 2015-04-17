10 Great horse riding holidays

Fancy an adventure? Then saddle up. On horseback you can ride alongside the wildlife and reach places that are inaccessible by car. There are many options available across the continent: here we present some of the best.

1 Wide open spaces – Botswana’s Makgadikgadi

“The remote and mysterious pans are a place to feel gloriously free,” according to David Foot of Ride Botswana. In the dry season (from May to September) you can gallop to the heart of these salt-encrusted expanses, stay in the stunning oasis of Camp Kalahari and camp under the stars for two nights, meeting the Zu/’Hoasi bushmen.

• For experienced riders.

Our tip: Don’t discount going in the wet season when the pans are flooded but the wildlife is plentiful and the water attracts flocks of flamingos.

2 Great value – South African options

While the South African currency remains weak companies that quote their rates in Rand offer fantastic value for those living in the UK or US. For example, you can have a week’s riding full board at Moolmanshoek for under £1000. Moolmanshoek is in the Witteberg Mountains, has two award-winning studs with South Africa Boerperd and Arabian Endurance horses and has great facilities for non-riders such as off-road tracks and fly fishing.

• For riders of all abilities.

3 The Okavango Classic (pictured) – The ultimate horse safari

Prepare to get wet! Canter alongside giraffes, ride swimming horses through the lily-packed delta, and track families of elephant. Botswana has a reputation for offering fabulous game-viewing, knowledgeable guides and well-trained mounts. There are now three long-established tented camps in the Okavango, each with superb facilities.

• For experienced riders.

Our tip: Try www.okavangohorse.com, www.africanhorseback.com, www.ridebotswana.com or www.rawbotswana.com.

4 Short Flight – Morocco

Combine the dunes of the Sahara with a few days in the Atlas Mountains and you have a stunning and very varied trip. You can visit colourful souks and palm-fringed oases, and choose to camp under the stars or in one of the luxurious riads that appear like mirages in the middle of the desert.

• For strong intermediate and experienced riders.

Our tip: In winter through to spring the daytime temperatures are perfect for riding.

5 Something for everyone – South Africa’s Waterberg

Ant’s lodges in Waterberg are a good option if you are travelling alone or with a mixed ability group. The private reserve has excellent wildlife, rides that are suitable for all abilities, from beginners to advanced, and there is plenty to do for children and non-riders too. There are no single supplements for much of the year.

• For riders of all abilities.

Our tip: Many people like to combine a few days at each of the lodges – Ant’s Hill and Ant’s Nest.

6 Exclusively yours – Tanzania’s Singita Grumeti

This trip is one of the most expensive – and luxurious – horse riding experiences in all of Africa. It is set on a private concession to the south of Serengeti National Park, where there are two lodges, a tented camp and a mobile camp for tracking the wildebeest migration. Because these trips are exclusive you will share your piece of the enchanting Serengeti with just your horse and your guide.

• For intermediate and experienced riders.

Our tip: Catch the wildebeest migration from mid-June to end July, and from mid-September to mid-November.

7 Beach riding – South Africa’s Wild Coast

Ride for mile after mile, day after day along deserted sandy beaches and through the crashing surf of the Wild Coast. Olwen Law, founder of specialist travel agents In The Saddle, says this is the best beach-riding in the world.

• For intermediate and experienced riders

Our tip: Don’t forget to look out to sea. You could see dolphins playing in the surf or even a whale on the horizon.

8 Coastal idyll – Mozambique’s tropical sands

Pat and Mandy Retzlaff settled on the coast at Vilanculos after being evicted from their land in Zimbabwe. They arrived with over 100 of their mainly thoroughbred horses, as recorded in the book One Hundred and Four Horses. Their new location is idyllic, with deserted white beaches and rugged cliffs.

• For intermediate to experienced riders.

Our tip: Don’t miss the trip to Benguerra Island.

9 Easy rider – In the hills of Kenya

If you don’t want to ride every day and also want the luxury of staying in a lodge, then head for the Borana Conservancy in the foothills of Mount Kenya or Ol Donyo Lodge in the Chyulu Hills (with Kilimanjaro as the backdrop). There is excellent wildlife viewing and game drives if you are a little saddle-sore. The settings are stunning – you could be forgiven for never saddling up!

• For intermediate and experienced riders.

Our tip: Don’t leave without buying a souvenir from the excellent Hide and Sheep community project at Borana.

10 The migration – Kenya’s Masai Mara

Being close to the vast herds of wildebeest and zebra on their annual migration through the Mara and Serengeti herds is exhilarating. Safaris Unlimited were the pioneers of horseback safaris here, founded by inspirational guide Gordie Church. Trips also offered by Offbeat Safaris.

• For experienced riders.

Our tip: Head out between June and October for the best chance of catching the migration.